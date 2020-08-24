Abe Pledges to Work Hard after Another Hospital Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed on Monday his eagerness to work hard, after visiting Keio University Hospital for another medical checkup, amid concerns over his health.

"I received a detailed description on the results of the medical checkup last week and took a follow-up exam," Abe told reporters at the prime minister's office after staying about four hours at the Tokyo hospital. On July 17, he stayed about seven and a half hours at the hospital to undergo a checkup.

"I want to concentrate my energies on work again, while taking care of my health thoroughly," he said.

He arrived at the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT) and left there at 1:40 p.m.

Abe declined to give a clear answer to a reporter's question about the health checkups and their results, merely saying that he would like to speak on another occasion.

