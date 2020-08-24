Trio Indicted for Seeking Perjury over Casino Resort Bribery Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors indicted three corporate executives on Monday for their alleged involvement in soliciting false testimony for benefits over a bribery scandal related to a casino-featuring integrated resort that has led to the indictment of a lawmaker.

The three are suspected of having asked two former advisers to Chinese firm 500.com Ltd., who allegedly bribed the lawmaker, Tsukasa Akimoto, to commit perjury for money in violation of the law against organized crimes.

Akimoto, 48, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, who has been indicted for allegedly taking bribes from the 500.com side, was arrested last week on suspicion of witness tampering over the bribery scandal.

The special investigation team of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that Akimoto played a central role in the witness tampering as his fingerprints were found on money believed to have been presented as a reward for false statements.

Akimoto has told the investigation squad that he knows nothing about the suspected witness tampering and denied any involvement in the case, investigative sources said. Akimoto was state minister at the Cabinet Office in charge of the government's policy on IRs. The Chinese company aimed to run an IR in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]