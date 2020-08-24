95 Coronavirus Infection Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Ninety-five cases of novel coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital was below 100 for the first time since July 8.

The number of severely ill patients came to 38 on Monday, down by one from the previous day, according to the metropolitan government.

