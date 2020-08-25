Japan's Daily Coronavirus Count Falls below 500

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 492 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, with the daily count falling below 500 for the first time since July 20, when it stood at 418.

In Tokyo, new cases totaled 95, the first figure below 100 since July 8. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients in the Japanese capital stood at 38 on Monday, down by one from the previous day, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Elsewhere in Japan, newly confirmed cases came to 60 in the western prefecture of Osaka, 51 in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, 43 in the central prefecture of Aichi and 39 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. In Hyogo Prefecture, adjacent to Osaka, the daily count stood at eight, dropping below 10 for the first time since July 20.

Meanwhile, the central prefecture of Nagano confirmed 11 new cases, a record daily high there.

Ten fatalities linked to the virus were confirmed in the country on Monday, including four in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and two each in Tokyo and Osaka, with the national death toll rising to 1,213.

