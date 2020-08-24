Japan Extends Large Event Restrictions Again until End-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday decided to extend its novel coronavirus-linked restrictions on the number of spectators or participants at large events again, by a month until the end of September.

The decision to continue limiting the number of attendees at 5,000 per event was made at a meeting of the government's task force to combat the epidemic. The restrictions, which apply to matches of professional sports, concerts and other large events, were initially slated to end on Aug. 1, but the lifting has been put off to the end of the month due to the spread of infections nationwide.

At the meeting, members of the task force noted that the number of new cases of infection has recently started to drop in some areas, while reiterating the need for people to continue making efforts to avoid the "three Cs" of closed, crowded places involving close contact.

"It is unclear whether the downtrend in the number of new infection cases will continue," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of government measures against the virus, said of the reason for the further extension of the event restrictions. "Also, the medical system remains under pressure," he told a press conference after the meeting.

At the same time, Nishimura suggested that the government will consider easing the restrictions before the end of September if the downtrend is clear.

