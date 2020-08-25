Japan-S. Korea Intel-Sharing Pact Set for Renewal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The military intelligence-sharing pact between Japan and South Korea is set for renewal as Seoul did not notify Tokyo of an intention to scrap the pact by the deadline of midnight Monday (3 p.m. GMT).

The South Korean side, which has threatened to pull out of the pact amid a trade row with Japan, apparently took account of U.S. calls for it to be maintained.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stressed the significance of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, at a press conference Monday, saying that it "contributes to regional peace and stability by boosting cooperation and partnership between Japan and South Korea in the area of national security."

"It is important that the agreement continues to be implemented in a stable way," the top government spokesman added, calling on the South Korean side afresh to act calmly over the matter.

The one-year bilateral pact, concluded on Nov. 23, 2016, is renewed automatically every year unless either of the two countries informs the other of an intention to scrap it at least 90 days before the expiration date.

