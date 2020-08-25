Japan to OK Postcourse Career Changes by Foreign Trainees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Immigration Services Agency said Tuesday it will allow foreigners who completed technical training courses to get jobs outside their area of specialization if they are unable to return to their countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In early September, the agency will start accepting applications for up to one year of employment under the new program, which is intended to rescue former trainees having difficulty finding jobs in Japan at a time when many companies are scaling down their businesses and cutting job openings amid the health crisis.

The agency expects applicants to find jobs in agriculture, food and beverage manufacturing and other sectors suffering severe personnel shortages.

Currently, foreigners who find it difficult to return to their countries after completing the Japanese technical intern training program are allowed to continue to work only in the same job category. The agency has already introduced a coronavirus support measure to allow foreigners who became unemployed while still on their training courses to find new jobs outside their area of specialization.

The agency will set up a toll-free telephone hotline at 0120-762029 on Sept. 1 to offer consultations to foreigners having trouble making a living due to the pandemic. The service will be available in 14 languages, including Japanese.

