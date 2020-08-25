Tokyo Real Estate Biz for Poor People Accused of Tax Evasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Four real estate businesses in Tokyo and their president have been accused of evading 89 million yen in corporate taxes by underreporting rent income mainly from residents on welfare, sources said Tuesday.

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau filed criminal complaints with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, accusing the four companies and their president, Toshimitsu Mitsuki, 68, of violating the corporate tax law.

The four companies, including one in Edogawa Ward called Apple House, manage a total of 13 apartment buildings in the Japanese capital.

Mitsuki is suspected of asking a tax accountant office worker to falsify financial statements to conceal 398 million yen in income and evade 89 million yen in corporate taxes between 2016 and 2019.

The companies invite homeless people to live in their apartments and make them receive welfare to pay for rent, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]