Group Collecting Signatures to Recall Aichi Gov. over Art Event

Nagoya, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--A political group launched a campaign on Tuesday to collect signatures to recall Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura over his actions in regard to a controversial exhibition in the Aichi Triennale 2019 international art festival in central Japan.

Katsuya Takasu, director of Takasu Clinic for cosmetic surgery, who heads the group, finds it problematic that public money was used to fund the exhibition, which featured artworks including a video in which an image of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito, posthumously called Emperor Showa, was burned. Omura chaired the executive committee for the art festival.

Omura used tax paid by Aichi people for something that made them unhappy, Takasu told reporters in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

This is a “problem that shakes the foundation of democracy,” Takasu said.

The signature campaign will be conducted for two months from Tuesday.

