182 Coronavirus Infection Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--A total of 182 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count was below 200 for the second straight day, while the number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital came to 34, down by four from the previous day.

Six fatalities linked to the virus were confirmed in prefectures including Kanagawa and Okinawa, raising the national death toll to 1,219.

