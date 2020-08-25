Japan Confirms 717 New Cases of Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 717 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with the daily count standing below 1,000 for four straight days.

In Tokyo, 182 people were newly confirmed positive for the virus. Of them, 49 are in their 20s, 33 each in their 30s and 40s, and 25 in their 50s. The daily number of newly confirmed cases in the Japanese capital was under 200 for the second straight day. Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients in Tokyo stood at 34 as of Tuesday, down by four from Monday.

The cumulative death toll linked to the virus across the nation increased by 14 to 1,230. Of the new fatalities, three each were confirmed in Kanagawa and Osaka prefectures, two in Tokyo, and one each in Ibaraki, Chiba, Aichi, Kyoto, Fukuoka and Okinawa prefectures.

In Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, seven employees at Ryokusuitei Katsuura Annex Suika, a hotel in the city of Katsuura, have tested positive for the virus. The Chiba prefectural government will check the health conditions of a total of 359 customers who stayed at the hotel between Aug. 14 and Friday.

The hotel is registered with the Japanese government's Go To Travel campaign, designed to help the tourism industry cushion the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to the prefecture. The hotel will be closed until the end of September.

