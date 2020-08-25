Olympus to Voluntarily Recall 4,150 Endoscopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Olympus Corp. <7733> said Tuesday it will voluntarily recall a total of some 4,150 endoscopes sold mainly in the United States and Europe because of problems including infection risks.

Subject to the recall are some 3,900 videoscopes designed to look into the trachea and lungs, and some 250 fiberscopes used to observe the biliary tract.

Safety probes found suspected cases of infection among people who underwent tracheal videoscope examinations and cases in which components of the fiberscope for the biliary tract were left in the body, Olympus said.

Some of the fiberscopes for the biliary tract were sold also in Japan.

Production and sales have already ended for both products. Olympus will notify medical institutions that may be using them of the recall.

