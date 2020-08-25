Undergraduate Students in Japan Hit Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The number of undergraduate students in Japan as of May 1 this year rose by some 14,000 from a year before to a record 2,623,900, an education ministry survey showed on Tuesday.

The preliminary result represented the sixth straight year-on-year increase.

Female undergraduate students accounted for 1,193,537, or 45.5 pct, of the total, with the proportion rising 0.1 percentage point, according to the fiscal 2020 basic survey on schools.

Reflecting a decrease in children, the number of elementary school students and that of junior high school students hit record lows, at 6,300,735 and 3,211,237, respectively.

High school students totaled 3,092,351, while the number of students on distance-learning programs topped 200,000 for the first time.

