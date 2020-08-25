Japan's "Go To Eat" Campaign Contractors Selected

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry said Tuesday that 35 entities, including major travel agency JTB Corp., have been selected to issue discount meal coupons as part of the government's "Go To Eat" campaign supporting eateries hit hard by the novel coronavirus crisis.

Coupons giving users discounts of 25 pct on food and drink purchases will be available for local use from September in 33 prefectures, including Osaka in western Japan and Aichi in central Japan.

The meal coupons will be issued mainly in each participating prefecture. In the first round of applications for contractors for the initiative, many partnerships between regional chambers of commerce and private companies, such as JTB and Nippon Travel Agency Co., were selected to issue the coupons.

Applicants from 14 prefectures, including Tokyo, Hokkaido in northernmost Japan and Okinawa in southernmost Japan, were not selected in the first round, but the ministry plans to invite the second round of applications as early as next month.

In addition to the meal coupon scheme, the campaign will also give reward points worth up to 1,000 yen per head to customers who eat at restaurants booked online.

