Abe Arrives at Office in Morning for 1st Time in 2 Weeks

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday showed up at the prime minister's office in the morning for the first time in two weeks.

Abe left his private residence in Tokyo and arrived at the office before 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT).

Amid rising concerns about his health spurred by his recent hospital visits, Abe had been working mainly in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, he attended a cabinet meeting until around 10:20 a.m. After having lunch, he met with trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, separately, to get briefings on trade issues and the situation regarding the new coronavirus outbreak in Japan.

Abe also attended a meeting of the government's Education Rebuilding Implementation Council.

