Lawson Introduces "Oden" Pot Shield to Cut Infection Risks

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Lawson Inc. <2651> has started to place an acrylic panel in front of an "oden" pot near cash registers at its convenience stores to cut novel coronavirus infection risks.

Lawson introduced the 77-centimeter-high shield to help prevent droplet infections as it started selling oden directly served from pots, seasonal snack food with various ingredients such as boiled eggs and fish cake products, on Tuesday.

For customers wishing to avoid conversations with shop staff to tell an order, the company began selling a special set of preselected ingredients for 398 yen.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. will also install a similar panel to shield oden pots from September. In order to meet the growing demand for takeout foods, the company will release a microwavable cupped oden product.

From early September, FamilyMart Co. <8028> will put an oden pot inside plastic curtains placed in front of cash registers. FamilyMart will have store staff serve oden for customers, stopping its conventional self-service style.

