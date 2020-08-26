J.League to Extend Broadcast Deal with DAZN by 2 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, has agreed to extend its 10-year broadcast rights deal with global sports streaming service provider DAZN by two years until 2028.

The extended deal is worth 223.9 billion yen in total, against some 210 billion yen for the original decade-long contract from 2017, the J.League said Tuesday.

This year, both the J.League and DAZN saw their revenues fall as games did not take place as initially planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The J.League "will make preparations to catch up with other leagues in the world" through the extension, which was agreed as games may not be held properly also next year due to the virus crisis, Chairman Mitsuru Murai told a news conference.

Under the renewed deal, DAZN will pay fixed annual fees. The previous contract stipulated an annual fee increase after DAZN's lump-sum payment of the fees for the first three years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]