Honda to Move Some Auto Production in Britain to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> is planning to transfer some of the production of its mainstay Civic car from a plant in Britain to Japan, informed sources have said.

As the automaker will shut down the plant in Swindon, southern Britain, in 2021, part of its Civic car production will be moved to its plant in Yorii, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, the sources said.

The closure was decided in response to a fall in auto sales in Europe and Britain's exit from the European Union.

The plant's production of Civic cars for sale in Japan will be shifted to the Yorii plant.

The Swindon plant also produces cars for the North American and British markets.

