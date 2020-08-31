Swords Made from Meteoric Iron Showcased in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Kakamigahara, Gifu Pref., Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Swords made from meteoric iron are on display at a museum in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, from July.

The swords give some insight to researchers analyzing how an iron dagger discovered in the tomb of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamen was made, an expert says. The dagger is known to have been made with iron from a meteorite.

The Gifu-Kakamigahara Air and Space Museum displays a 15-centimeter-long single-edged sword and a 17.3-centimeter-long double-edged sword, both made from meteoric iron.

The swords were made mainly by Fujiwara Kanefusa XXVI, a 42-year-old swordsmith of Gifu's Seki, known as a production center for excellent swords.

The swords have grooves like wood grains rather than the wave patterns seen on standard Japanese swords.

