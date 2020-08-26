Japan to Decide in Sept. Whether to Add Tokyo to Travel Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to decide next month whether to add Tokyo to its Go To Travel tourism support campaign, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Wednesday.

The decision will be made at a meeting of the government's subcommittee on countermeasures against the new coronavirus, Nishimura told a parliamentary meeting.

Nishimura referred to an expert analysis showing that coronavirus infections in Tokyo have been declining since peaking around late July.

"The government will make a decision at a subcommittee meeting in September, while analyzing the infection situation," he said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that as Tokyo is densely populated, its inclusion in the campaign would have profound positive effects.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]