Ex-Advisers to Chinese Firm Admit Bribing Lawmaker Akimoto

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Two former advisers to Chinese company 500.com Ltd. pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of bribing Japanese House of Representatives lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto over a casino-featuring integrated resort project.

In the first hearing of their trial at Tokyo District Court, Masahiko Konno and Katsunori Nakazato, both 48, admitted charges of bribing the 48-year-old Lower House member to help their company's bid to run an IR in Japan.

Akimoto has been indicted on charges of receiving bribes over the resort project and was also arrested on suspicion of asking Konno to commit perjury in favor of the lawmaker in relation to the scandal, in violation of a law against organized crime.

In addition, he is suspected of playing a role in asking Nakazato to give false testimony.

According to the indictment and other sources, Konno and Nakazato visited Akimoto's office in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2017, when the Lower House was dissolved for a snap election, and gave Akimoto 3 million yen.

