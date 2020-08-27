Meat Substitute Market Drawing Attention in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The market for meat substitute products made with such vegetable proteins as soybeans is attracting growing attention in Japan, thanks partly to eat-at-home demand amid the new coronavirus crisis.

The attention has increased as the market now has a wide variety of products, including hamburger steak and deep-fried meat, after a series of new items launched by major food makers.

Food makers aim to seize the opportunity to expand the market at a time when people are cooking at home more often than before in response to the spread of the coronavirus and they are increasingly health-conscious, industry sources said.

Some meat substitutes are made through the processing of defatted soybeans at elevated temperature and pressure, before water and seasonings are added.

Such products are low-fat and rich in dietary fiber, with tastes and textures equivalent to those of real meat, and have been attracting strong attention since around last year, the sources said.

