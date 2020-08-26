Japan Eyeing Review of COVID-19 Classification under Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry will consider reviewing its tentative classification of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, made under the infectious disease law, it was learned Wednesday.

COVID-19 is currently classified in Category II Infectious Diseases, the second highest on the five-notch scale on the level of danger of designated infectious diseases. The ministry is expected to consider lowering the classification for the coronavirus disease, informed sources said.

People infected with Category II diseases are advised to be hospitalized and urged to stop attending work temporarily.

With a recent increase in COVID-19 patients with light symptoms placing heavy burdens on medical institutions and public health centers, however, experts are stressing the need to limit hospitalization to elderly patients and those with the high risk of developing severe symptoms.

An advisory panel for the health ministry plans to discuss related issues and report the results to the government's task force on measures against the new coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]