Japan Post Decides to Resume Insurance Marketing Activities

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The embattled Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> group decided Wednesday to resume marketing activities for "Kampo" insurance products of Japan Post Insurance Co. <7181>.

But the group stopped short of clarifying when it will restart the marketing activities, which were suspended in July last year due to the revelation of sales irregularities for Kampo products.

Japan Post Insurance plans to refrain from promoting its insurance and other financial products aggressively for the time being. Instead, it will prioritize activities to regain public trust, such as making apologies to affected customers and explaining measures aimed at preventing similar irregularities. The company is expected to start to offer apologies in October.

"We aim to take a new step forward, beginning with offering apologies," Japan Post Holdings President Hiroya Masuda told a press conference.

"We'll be busy making apologies throughout" fiscal 2020, Masuda said, indicating that the full-fledged restart of marketing activities, including for winning new insurance contracts, will be delayed into fiscal 2021, which begins next April.

