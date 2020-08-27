Japan Electronics Makers Developing Epidemic-Coping Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--As the novel coronavirus epidemic continues to rage in Japan, electronics makers are speeding up the development of systems designed to reduce close contact among people in office spaces and eateries.

Technologies such as an improved facial recognition system by NEC Corp. <6701> and a sensor by Toshiba Tec Corp. <6588> are expected to reduce infection risks as society adapts to the "new normal" of living with the virus.

Infection prevention measures for employees who must work in offices remain a source of worry for many businesses, even with the rising number of people working from home.

NEC plans to roll out in mid-September a facial recognition system for security gates at office buildings that will allow employees and visitors to keep their face masks on when being scanned.

The facial recognition technology matches the image of the person entering the gates with images of faces registered beforehand. The security gate system will also measure the body temperature of employees and visitors using infrared cameras and alert managers if the detected temperature exceeds a certain level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]