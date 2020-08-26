Japanese Judge Reprimanded over Social Media Post

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court decided Wednesday to reprimand a high court judge over a social media post that insulted the family of a murder victim.

The Grand Bench of the top court, presided by Chief Justice Naoto Otani, decided to admonish Kiichi Okaguchi, a 54-year-old judge at Sendai High Court in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, for "undermining citizens' trust and disgracing the honor" of his position.

Okaguchi was previously reprimanded for a social media post on a different case in 2018. It is rare for a judge to be issued a reprimand twice.

Okaguchi said through his Facebook account on Nov. 12, 2019, that the bereaved family of Kana Iwase, a 17-year-old high school girl killed in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward, was "mind-controlled" to rebuke him, referring to the family's petition seeking to accuse him, which was filed with the judge indictment committee of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The comment was posted on the anniversary of Iwase's death. The bereaved family filed a complaint with the Sendai court, which asked the Supreme Court in January this year to hold procedures to decide whether to punish Okaguchi.

