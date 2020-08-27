Japan Team Confirms Bacteria Can Survive in Space

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team has said that radiation-resistant bacteria survived in space for at least three years, providing support for the hypothesis that life on Earth came from space.

The team exposed the dried cell pellets of the bacteria to space environments for three years from 2015 by using equipment at the International Space Station, according to an article published Wednesday on a Swiss scientific journal.

The bacteria were confirmed alive after the three years, despite their exposure to intense ultraviolet rays, said the team, including researchers of Tokyo University of Pharmacy and Life Sciences and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Under some conditions, three years are long enough for particles to travel from Mars to Earth, according to team member Akihiko Yamagishi, professor emeritus at the university.

Particles are sometimes released at ultrahigh speeds from the red planet, powered by the impact of its collisions with small heavenly bodies and electricity generated inside its thunderclouds, Yamagishi said.

