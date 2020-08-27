Ushio to Release UV Device to Kill Coronavirus in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ushio Inc. <6925> has said that it will release on Sept. 1 business-use equipment to kill the novel coronavirus with ultraviolet rays that do not damage the human body.

Ushio hopes to send the small box-shaped product with strong disinfection power first to medical institutions and other facilities on the front line of the battle against COVID-19.

The lighting equipment maker expects demand from company offices, schools and other facilities hoping to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Care222 product emits UV rays in a wavelength of around 222 nanometers, harmless to the human skin or eyes. A nanometer is a billionth of a meter.

Ushio also improved the equipment's safety by developing a special light source and an optical filter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]