Oldest Man in Japan Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Motoi Fukunishi, the oldest man in Japan, has died, it was learned Wednesday. He was 110.

Fukunishi, who lived in the city of Shimotsuma in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, died on Saturday, according to the Ibaraki prefectural government.

As a result, the oldest living man in the country is now Mikizo Ueda, also 110, of the western city of Nara, health ministry officials said.

According to sources including the ministry, another 110-year-old man, in the city of Takashima in the western prefecture of Shiga, was the oldest man in Japan from April 14 until his death earlier this month. Since his death, Fukunishi had been the oldest man.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]