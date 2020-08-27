Honda to Release Its 1st Mass-Market Electric Vehicle in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> said Thursday it will release the Honda e, its first mass-market electric vehicle, in Japan on Oct. 30.

The compact electric car can turn around 180 degrees without making a K-turn on a two-lane or a multilane road. It has an automated parking system.

The car can travel 202 kilometers on a 30-minute quick charge. On a full charge of about 10 hours, it can drive 283 kilometers.

Its range is shorter than rival electric vehicles, but the charging time is reduced by around 40 pct.

The Honda e is suitable for city driving, a company executive said, touting the model as an alternative to a compact car or a minivehicle.

