Tokyo Coronavirus Infection Cases Top 20,000

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A total of 250 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tokyo on Thursday, with cumulative infection cases in the Japanese capital totaling 20,096, the metropolitan government said.

The cumulative number of infections in Tokyo topped 20,000 in only about a month after exceeding 10,000 on July 22, about six months after the confirmation of the first case on Jan. 24.

The daily number topped 200 for the second straight day. Those in their 20s to 30s accounted for about half of Thursday's total, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of severely ill patients stood at 31 as of the day, unchanged from Wednesday.

Tokyo's daily count of novel coronavirus cases once started to decline after hitting a peak at 206 on April 17, when the central government's state of emergency over the epidemic was in place.

But it started increasing again in mid-June, after the state of emergency was lifted in late May. The daily figure has been on a gradual downtrend after marking a record high of 472 on Aug. 1.

