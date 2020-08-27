Kirin to Launch Japan's 1st Carb-Free Beer in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kirin Brewery Co. said Thursday it will launch the country's first carb-free beer product on Oct. 6.

The company expects the zero-carb version of its flagship "Ichiban Shibori" beer to win new customers at a time when more and more people are becoming health-conscious as they tend to stay home amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The Kirin Holdings Co. <2503> unit reviewed ways to select and process malt to create a clear taste and rich malt flavor. The new product is expected to retail for around 221 yen for a 350-milliliter can.

"We want to nurture the new product to become the second pillar" of the company's beer lineup, Kirin Brewery President Takayuki Fuse said at a press conference.

The liquor tax on beer and quasi-beer is scheduled to be unified in stages by 2026. As part of the process, the beer shipping price is set to be lowered by 7 yen for a 350-milliliter can in October this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]