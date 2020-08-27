Keio Univ.'s iPS-Derived Heart Cell Transplant Plan OK'd

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts under the Japanese health ministry on Thursday approved Keio University's clinical research to transplant heart muscle cells made from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells into heart disease patients.

The research will be carried by a team led by Prof. Keiichi Fukuda for three people aged between 20 and 74 suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, which lowers the heart's power to pump blood.

The team will use iPS cells made by Kyoto University from blood of a person who has a special immunological type with less risk of rejection.

The team will transform the iPS cells into heart muscle cells and inject about 50 million such cells into the heart using a special syringe, and check if the treatment will not lead to the development of a tumor or irregular heartbeat and if it will restore the heart function.

In January, Osaka University conducted the world's first transplant of heart muscle cells created from iPS cells. In the therapy, the heart muscle cells were made into sheets.

