Abe to Explain Health, Coronavirus Policies Friday

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to explain his health condition, which has been rumored to be deteriorating and thus has been a focus of attention, as well as the government's additional steps to combat the novel coronavirus at a press conference to be held at the prime minister's office from 5 p.m. Friday (8 a.m. GMT).

It will be the first time in more than two months for Abe to hold a press conference for a relatively large amount of time at the prime minister's office. He last did so on June 18, the day after this year's regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, ended.

Also on Friday, ahead of Abe's press conference, the government's headquarters for coronavirus response will hold its first meeting in about a month.

Rumors of the prime minister's ill health exploded after he visited Keio University Hospital in Tokyo on Aug. 17 and Monday. He briefly spoke with reporters after the hospital visits, saying, among other things, that he took the test to make sure his health condition is fine, but some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party suspect that his chronic disease, ulcerative colitis, may have worsened, and that he underwent medical treatment at the hospital.

Abe ended his first stint in power in September 2007, when the chronic illness forced him to step down only one year after he assumed the post of prime minister.

