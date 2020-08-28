Tennis Star Osaka to Play in Postponed Semifinals: Media

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka will play in the Western & Southern Open semifinals, put off to Friday after she announced her withdrawal from the competition, The Guardian said in Thursday's electronic edition.

On Wednesday, the world's 10th-ranked player said in a statement posted on Twitter that she intends to abstain from the semifinals to join protests against a police shooting of a black man in the U.S. state of Wisconsin.

After "lengthy consultation" with the organizers of the competition following her announcement, "I have agreed at their request to play on Friday," Osaka said in a statement to the British newspaper.

The organizers "offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement," she added.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]