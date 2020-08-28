Japanese Comedian Utsumi Dies at 97

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Keiko Utsumi, a member of a popular comic duo featuring a samisen three-stringed Japanese banjo performance, died from multiple organ failure Aug. 22. She was 97.

Utsumi, whose real name was Yoshiko Ando, made a debut as a comedian in 1938.

The Tokyo native formed the stand-up comedy duo with Yoshie Utsumi, who was 14 years younger than Keiko, in 1950.

Keiko played an active role as a pioneer of female comedians. She also appeared in films, television dramas and talk shows.

In 1982, Keiko and Yoshie became the first comic duo to receive the Minister of Education Award for Fine Arts.

