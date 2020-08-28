Most Govt Paternity Leave Takers to Be Off for At Least 1 Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Of male central government employees who plan to take paternity leave for their children born in April-June, 85.2 pct intend to be off work for at least one month, the Japanese government said Friday.

The government released such data for the first time since it launched in fiscal 2020, which started in April, an initiative to have central government workers in managerial positions to create child care leave plans for their male subordinates based on their wishes.

According to the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs, paternity leave plans were drawn up for 3,030 male national public servants whose wives gave birth to their children in April-June. Of such workers, 2,582 are planning to take leave of one month or longer in total. The average length of their planned leave stood at 43 days.

The government plans to urge ministries and agencies to make sure that their employees can take leave as planned.

As only 12.4 pct of eligible male national public servants took paternity leave in fiscal 2018 and many of the leave takers were off for one month or less, the government decided to introduce the initiative in fiscal 2020 to allow more male workers to take longer leave, in hope of creating a work environment friendly for employees raising children.

