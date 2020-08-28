Japan to Get COVID-19 Vaccines for All Population

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government established on Friday a plan to secure enough novel coronavirus vaccines for the whole population by the first half of 2021.

The plan is included in the government's policy for its future response to the COVID-19 crisis that was adopted the same day.

Under the policy, the government will take steps to ensure that coronavirus carriers with light or no symptoms stay at accommodation facilities or their homes.

The government also aims to increase the country's daily capacity of simple antigen testing to some 200,000 tests.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to announce these plans at a press conference later Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]