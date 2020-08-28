Japan to Get COVID-19 Vaccines for Whole Population

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted on Friday a plan to secure novel coronavirus vaccines for the whole population of the country by the first half of 2021.

The plan was included in the government's policy for its future response to the COVID-19 crisis, adopted at a meeting of its task force on measures against the coronavirus.

Under the policy, the government will take steps to thoroughly ensure that coronavirus carriers with light or no symptoms are quarantined at accommodation facilities or in their homes, and boost the country's capacity for coronavirus tests.

"Toward winter, the number of people with fever due to influenza or other reasons is expected to increase," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a press conference Friday. "We need to shift our focus (of COVID-19 treatment) to people with a higher risk of developing severe symptoms in order to reduce burdens on medical facilities."

The government will prepare a legal framework ensuring state compensation in case coronavirus vaccines cause side effects. A related bill may be submitted to an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, seen to be convened this autumn.

