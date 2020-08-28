Japanese-Made Air Defense Radars to Be Exported to Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> has concluded a contract with the Philippines' Department of National Defense to ship four air defense radars to the Southeast Asian country, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said Friday.

It will be the first case of Japanese-made completed defense equipment being exported under the country's new principles on defense equipment transfer, adopted in 2014.

Exports of such equipment "will help promote Japan's defense cooperation with various countries and make the Japanese defense industry robust," Kono told a press conference.

Three units of the FPS-3 fixed radar and a unit of the TPS-P14 mobile radar will be delivered to the Philippines, with the value of orders totaling some 100 million dollars, or about 10 billion yen. The radars can detect and track missiles and aircraft.

Exporting the defense equipment to the Philippines fit with the Japanese government's vision for a free open Indo-Pacific region, Kono said, adding that the Philippines is a country located on an extremely important sea lane.

