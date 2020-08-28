Japanese Prime Minister Abe Declares Resignation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation on Friday, citing a recurrence of his chronic ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease.

Abe, 65, who became the country’s longest continuously serving prime minister just on Monday, will resign without being able to pave the way for containing the new coronavirus epidemic and reviving the economy. His term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was set to expire in September next year.

“The recurrence of my chronic ulcerative colitis was confirmed in early August,” Abe said at a news conference. “I am not in the best condition physically. I must not make mistakes in important political decisions, while having to undergo treatments.”

“I can’t perform up to the mandate from the people with confidence, and I should not stay in the post of prime minister,” he said. “I want to apologize to citizens for my resignation.”

Concerns over Abe’s health condition were fueled when he visited a Tokyo hospital on Aug. 17 and Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]