Japan Medical Costs Hit Record 43.6 T. Yen in FY 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Medical expenses in Japan in fiscal 2019 grew 2.4 pct from the previous year to a record 43.6 trillion yen, the health ministry said in a preliminary report Friday.

The amount of money paid to medical institutions for treating diseases and injuries hit an all-time high for the third straight year, reflecting the country’s aging population and advances in medical technologies.

Expenses stood at 17.6 trillion yen, or 40.5 pct of the total, for inpatient treatment, 14.9 trillion yen, or 34.1 pct, for outpatient treatment and 7.7 trillion yen, or 17.8 pct, for dispensing medicines.

Per-capita expenses rose by 8,000 yen to 345,000 yen. Medical expenses for those aged 75 or over averaged 952,000 yen, over four times the average of 226,000 yen for those under 75.

The reported medical expenses represent the total amount of payments from the public health insurance system, other public expenses and out-of-pocket costs shouldered by patients. Medical costs fully paid by patients and those covered by the worker compensation system are not included.

