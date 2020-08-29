Japan Confirms 877 New Cases of Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Japan came to 877 on Friday, with the daily number standing below 1,000 for the seventh consecutive day.

In Tokyo, 226 people newly tested positive for the virus. The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 200 for three days in a row.

The central prefecture of Nagano reported 19 cases, and Fukui Prefecture, also central Japan, confirmed 16 cases, with the figures marking their respective record daily highs.

Five of the 19 people in Nagano are students of Shinshu University, according to the Nagano prefectural government and the university. The five had a meal in the prefecture on Aug. 19 with two other students from the university who had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday. The prefecture recognized this as an infection cluster.

Japan’s cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by 20 to 1,274. The new fatalities included nine in Osaka Prefecture, the highest per day in the western prefecture, three in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka and two in Tokyo.

