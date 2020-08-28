Tokyo Newly Confirms 226 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 226 on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the third consecutive day.

The central prefecture of Nagano reported 19 cases, and Fukui Prefecture, also central Japan, confirmed 16 cases, with the figures marking their respective record daily highs.

Five of the 19 people in Nagano are students of Shinshu University, according to the Nagano prefectural government and the university. The five had a meal in the prefecture on Aug. 19 with two other students from the university who had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday. The prefecture recognized this as an infection cluster.

Japan’s cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by one to 1,255, with the new fatality reported in the western prefecture of Hyogo.

