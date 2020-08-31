Supermarkets Offering Diversified Online Services in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Supermarket operators in Japan are beefing up their moves to win the loyalty of online customers by offering diversified services, in response to demand from people staying at home.

With people unsure about when the novel coronavirus epidemic will end, supermarkets have improved the efficiency of the last mile process, linking products and consumers, by starting to offer a variety of services, ranging from a drive-through system to the utilization of shared refrigerators.

Life Corp. <8194> is hoping to develop its food delivery service, which the grocery store operator started with e-commerce giant Amazon Japan G.K. in September last year.

Moving up its initial schedule, Life expanded its service area to Tokyo's 23 wards and four cities in the capital, as well as the western Japan city of Osaka, by the end of July this year.

By transporting groceries with vehicles used to deliver items people ordered under Amazon's services, Life is able to reach previously unprofitable areas.

