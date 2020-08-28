8 Japan Automakers’ Domestic Output Drops 21.0 Pct in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Eight major Japanese automakers’ combined domestic vehicle production in July dropped 21.0 pct from a year before to 674,057 units, showing some improvement after fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The combined production improved from a fall of 36.4 pct in June, after the suspension of factories and production adjustments triggered by the pandemic mostly came to an end.

According to output reports released Friday, Subaru Corp. <7270> saw its output drop 1.6 pct to 61,439 units, returning to a regular level, after it has finished adjusting production in June.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> output was down 22.0 pct at 253,857 units, but a Toyota official said the production is surely on a recovery trend.

Suzuki Motor Corp. <7269> was the only automaker to report an increase in domestic production, up by 25.5 pct at 96,602 units, but the rise reflected a plunge a year earlier due to an improper inspection scandal.

