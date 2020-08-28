Japan to OK Re-entry of Foreigners with Resident Status from Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government decided on Friday to allow the re-entry by foreigners with residency status in the country in principle from September if conditions, such as the possession of a coronavirus negative certificate, are met.

The government made the decision at a meeting of its task force on the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Re-entry will be allowed for foreigners who obtain a coronavirus negative certificate within 72 hours before departing for Japan.

Meanwhile, the government added Ethiopia and 12 other countries to its entry ban list, taking effect at midnight Saturday (3 p.m. GMT). Foreigners who have stayed in the countries in the past two weeks will be barred from entering Japan in principle.

Japan's existing border control measures, including the invalidation of visas, were slated to expire at the end of this month. The government decided, however, to extend the measures for the time being.

