Japan, Britain Delay Agreement on New Trade Deal

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and British governments stopped short of reaching a broad accord on a new bilateral trade deal on Friday, citing the need for further negotiations on the handling of Japanese tariffs on British blue cheese.

The two countries postponed a ministerial meeting that was slated to be held on the day.

Japan and Britain now aim to reach an agreement by the end of September, after holding working-level talks.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and British International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss previously aimed to reach an agreement at the postponed meeting, which had been due to take place via videoconference.

There is speculation that the postponement reflected changes in the political scene caused by the announcement of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s resignation.

