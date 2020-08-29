Japan to Extend Special Measure for Job Adjustment Subsidies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s labor ministry said Friday it has decided to extend a special measure under the government’s employment adjustment subsidy scheme by three months until the end of this year.

The ministry believes that the extension is necessary for preventing an increase in the number of people losing their jobs as the prolonged novel coronavirus crisis is making an early recovery of corporate earnings difficult.

But labor minister Katsunobu Kato told a press conference that the special measure will be phased out unless the employment situation worsens rapidly.

Companies that put workers on paid leave are given subsidies under the scheme to cover up to two-thirds of the amounts of leave allowances.

Under the special measure, introduced in response to the coronavirus crisis, the coverage is raised to up to 100 pct for small companies. In addition, the upper limit on the amount of subsidies is raised to 15,000 yen per day per employee from 8,370 yen.

