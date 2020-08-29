Japanese Abductee Families Regret Abe's Resignation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Families of Japanese citizens abducted to North Korea Friday regretted the resignation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had made the abduction issue a top priority.

"I wanted him to stay as prime minister until a resolution is reached," said Akihiro Arimoto, the 92-year-old father of Keiko, who was abducted at the age of 23.

Sakie Yokota, the 84-year-old mother of Megumi, who was abducted at the age of 13, said, "It's regrettable, but can't be helped."

"We want a successor to take over the task and do it while sharing the same feeling with us," she said.

Hitomi Soga, a 61-year-old former abductee, said, "Whoever will become prime minister should make a great deal of effort until all abductees return home."

